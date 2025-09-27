Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,823 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764,593 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $529,713,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $501,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,068 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 222.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,385,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $212,800,000 after acquiring an additional 956,311 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $169.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.67 and its 200 day moving average is $152.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $2,026,291. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

