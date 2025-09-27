Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Bought by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.3% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,440. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,349 shares of company stock valued at $21,372,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $565.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $579.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.89.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

