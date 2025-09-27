Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 554 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,568,141,000 after purchasing an additional 638,284 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,600,976,000 after purchasing an additional 641,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,512,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,441,847,000 after purchasing an additional 471,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,291 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $169.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.67 and a 200-day moving average of $152.87. The company has a market cap of $182.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

