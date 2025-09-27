First American Bank Has $2.63 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $565.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $511.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $579.00 and its 200-day moving average is $560.04.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,349 shares of company stock worth $21,372,994 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.89.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

