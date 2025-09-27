Mather Group LLC. Decreases Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:HDB opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $39.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.0854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 101.0%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.