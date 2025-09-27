iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $USIG Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 339,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 62,906 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USIG opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $52.70.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

