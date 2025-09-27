Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:HOG opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $49,756.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,202.30. This trade represents a 78.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

