CX Institutional Increases Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $1,343,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 326,730 shares in the company, valued at $43,883,106.30. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.75.

American Financial Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $145.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.35. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.73 and a 12-month high of $150.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.73.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

