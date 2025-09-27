Steph & Co. Lowers Stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. $LNW

Steph & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,574,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,375,000 after buying an additional 102,051 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,152,000 after buying an additional 1,199,213 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,174,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,728,000 after buying an additional 425,202 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 901,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,104,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,562,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Light & Wonder from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $116.00 price objective on Light & Wonder in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $113.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.97.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.29 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 71.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Throsby purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.37 per share, with a total value of $1,787,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 42,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,868.34. The trade was a 90.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.61 per share, for a total transaction of $120,901.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,951.80. The trade was a 27.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,756 shares of company stock worth $3,209,088 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Stories

