Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Diageo plc $DEO

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Diageo by 1,354.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $94.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.86. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $93.42 and a 52-week high of $142.73.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $2.5192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 370.0%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

