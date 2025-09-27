Augustine Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Augustine Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 616.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.85.
Insider Transactions at NRG Energy
In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
NRG Energy Price Performance
NYSE NRG opened at $168.66 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.57 and a 52 week high of $175.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.39.
NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.
NRG Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.
About NRG Energy
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
