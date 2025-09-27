Kinetik Holdings Inc. $KNTK Stake Lifted by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,899 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNTK. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 141.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 91.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNTK. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho set a $53.00 target price on shares of Kinetik and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinetik from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kinetik from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of KNTK opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.02. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.16.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. Kinetik had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 421.62%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

