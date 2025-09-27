Diversified Enterprises LLC Sells 1,126 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Diversified Enterprises LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,753 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,423,000 after acquiring an additional 193,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,485,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,305,000 after acquiring an additional 321,672 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.33.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

