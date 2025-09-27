Ascent Capital Management LLC Has $77,000 Stock Position in Wipro Limited $WIT

Ascent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Ascent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Wipro by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 409.9%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

