Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Buys 884 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 498,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 671,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,192,000 after buying an additional 52,795 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,207,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 232.2% in the second quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $43.39.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.