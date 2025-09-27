Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,985,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,598,000 after buying an additional 797,094 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,915,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after buying an additional 95,097 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,269,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after buying an additional 252,973 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,304,000 after buying an additional 784,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,305,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,686,000 after buying an additional 20,455 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.1%

DFAT stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

