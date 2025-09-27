UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 1,296 Shares of Barclays PLC $BCS

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Barclays in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BCS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.14. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1557 per share. This represents a yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.