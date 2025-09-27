North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 500 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $68.06 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Zacks Research raised shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays raised shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

