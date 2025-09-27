Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys 65,301 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,301 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 7.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $60,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $68.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.91.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

