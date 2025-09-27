GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,223 Shares of Barclays PLC $BCS

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,607,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,163,000 after buying an additional 9,188,263 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 8,892,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8,088.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 882,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 871,335 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth $12,809,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,850,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 733,520 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Citigroup cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.11%.The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.1557 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

