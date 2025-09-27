Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.49 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 119.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 114.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CF Industries by 118.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $92.03 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

