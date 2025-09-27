Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 512 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF $FDIS

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

FDIS stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $104.75.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

