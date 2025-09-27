Chariot (LON:CHAR) Shares Down 12.4% – What’s Next?

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.74 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02). 7,941,951 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 3,432,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.03 ($0.03).

Chariot Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.50. The company has a market cap of £33.92 million, a PE ratio of -107.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chariot news, insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 357,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1, for a total value of £3,571.42. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot is an African focused transitional energy group with two business streams, Transitional Gas and Transitional Power.

Chariot Transitional Gas is focussed on a high value, low risk gas development project offshore Morocco with strong ESG credentials in a fast-growing emerging economy with a clear route to early monetisation, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside.

