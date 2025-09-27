Chariot (LON:CHAR) Shares Down 12.4% – What’s Next?

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.74 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02). 7,941,951 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 3,432,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.03 ($0.03).
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.50. The company has a market cap of £33.92 million, a PE ratio of -107.80 and a beta of 0.48.
In other Chariot news, insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 357,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1, for a total value of £3,571.42. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Chariot is an African focused transitional energy group with two business streams, Transitional Gas and Transitional Power.
Chariot Transitional Gas is focussed on a high value, low risk gas development project offshore Morocco with strong ESG credentials in a fast-growing emerging economy with a clear route to early monetisation, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside.
