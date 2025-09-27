JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Trading Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70.06 ($0.94). 26,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 364,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.95).
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Trading Down 1.4%
The stock has a market cap of £53.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,484.21 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.14.
Insider Activity
In other JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets news, insider John Scott bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,019 per share, for a total transaction of £1,052,850. Also, insider Helen F. Green sold 11,614 shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total value of £10,336.46. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,966 shares of company stock worth $15,482,974. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
About JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets
Invest in the world you live in
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.
The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.