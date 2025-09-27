JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Trading Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70.06 ($0.94). 26,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 364,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.95).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Trading Down 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of £53.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,484.21 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.14.

Get JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets alerts:

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets news, insider John Scott bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,019 per share, for a total transaction of £1,052,850. Also, insider Helen F. Green sold 11,614 shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total value of £10,336.46. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,966 shares of company stock worth $15,482,974. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

Invest in the world you live in

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.

The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.