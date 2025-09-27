Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Trading Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.06). 2,064,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,853,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.62 ($0.06).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 8 price target on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savannah Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8.

The firm has a market cap of £96.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Savannah Resources will post 3.3898305 EPS for the current year.

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

