Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MFI shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Canada raised Maple Leaf Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

In related news, insider Olajumoke Fagbemi bought 2,651 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.71 per share, with a total value of C$94,665.62. Following the purchase, the insider owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at C$95,665.48. This represents a 9,467.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Andreas Liris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.77, for a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$486,814.77. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their position. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$35.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$19.61 and a 12 month high of C$36.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

