B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTG. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.60) on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 875.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BTG opened at $4.92 on Friday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%.B2Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -22.86%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

