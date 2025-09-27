Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vital Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vital Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $4,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,618,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,045,527.25. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 58.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 30.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 146.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 249.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.62. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $429.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.25 million. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

