Embree Financial Group Acquires 265 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $181.16. The stock has a market cap of $432.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

