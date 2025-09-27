Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. HRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $140.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $142.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

