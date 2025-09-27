Howard Capital Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Howard Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Leidos by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $184.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.87.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 33.57%. Leidos’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

In other news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,892.85. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,975 shares of company stock worth $4,078,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.21.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

