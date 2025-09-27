Rainier Family Wealth Inc. Has $872,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $192.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.76. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

