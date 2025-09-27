Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after buying an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $415.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $476.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $425.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.63. The firm has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.40.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

