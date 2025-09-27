Cove Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,005 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 79.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 87.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $143.52 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.34 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

