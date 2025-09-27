Diversified Enterprises LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Diversified Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

