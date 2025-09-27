Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marmo Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 62,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,529,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 161,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,829,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VUG opened at $476.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $461.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.34.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

