Western Financial Corp CA Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 869,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 420,575 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,951,000 after acquiring an additional 213,730 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25,603.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after buying an additional 117,518 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,373,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8,537.4% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 111,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 110,388 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $306.76 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.40 and a one year high of $309.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.87 and its 200 day moving average is $276.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.