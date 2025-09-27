Western Financial Corp CA Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 869,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 420,575 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,951,000 after acquiring an additional 213,730 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25,603.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after buying an additional 117,518 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,373,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8,537.4% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 111,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 110,388 shares during the period.
Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $306.76 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.40 and a one year high of $309.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.87 and its 200 day moving average is $276.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
