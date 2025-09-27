Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 158.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 136,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $45.43 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FITB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.