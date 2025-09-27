On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Shares Down 20.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 340 to GBX 330. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. On the Beach Group traded as low as GBX 203 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.75). 60,220,715 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5,522% from the average session volume of 1,071,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.50 ($3.45).
Several other brokerages have also commented on OTB. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 313 to GBX 293 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 270.
On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.
Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.
