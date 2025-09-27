Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Stock Position Raised by First American Bank

First American Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 99,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of JCI stock opened at $107.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $112.63. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,071,501. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

