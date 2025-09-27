Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Spirepoint Private Client LLC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $360.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The company has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

