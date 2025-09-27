Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) Head to Head Contrast

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) and Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Lakeside, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lakeside 0 0 0 0 0.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste presently has a consensus target price of $310.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.57%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is more favorable than Lakeside.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 37.14% 19.91% 14.77% Lakeside -26.74% -261.56% -43.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Lakeside shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Lakeside”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste $1.72 billion 5.92 $743.97 million $20.75 16.34 Lakeside $18.32 million 0.57 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeside.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeside has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste beats Lakeside on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services, as well as engages in the various commercial operations. In addition, it holds concessions to operate the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín, the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Lakeside

Lakeside Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border supply chain solution in the United States, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a range of integrated services under cross-border ocean freight solutions and cross-border airfreight solutions, including cross-border freight consolidation and forwarding services, customs clearance services, warehousing and distribution services, and U.S. domestic ground transportation services. The company customers include logistics service companies serving e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods. Lakeside Holding Limited was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. Lakeside Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Jiushen Transport LLC.

