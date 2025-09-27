ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,524 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 60.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $940,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $109.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $112.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average is $98.49.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

