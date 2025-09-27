Western Financial Corp CA Buys Shares of 11,674 Welltower Inc. $WELL

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Welltower comprises about 1.0% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.42.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $174.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $122.34 and a one year high of $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 167.23%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

