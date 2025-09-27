Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in BorgWarner by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $371,143.32. Following the sale, the director owned 78,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,385.93. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $100,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 55,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,359.45. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,272 shares of company stock worth $1,263,318. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE BWA opened at $44.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Zacks Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.