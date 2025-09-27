Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Lessened by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.1% of Global Financial Private Client LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.9% in the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $255.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.87 and its 200 day moving average is $213.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Phillip Securities downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.66.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

