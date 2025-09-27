Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 17,310 Shares of TSS Inc. $TSSI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TSS were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of TSS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in TSS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TSS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in TSS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TSS by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 81,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Daniel M. Chism sold 15,000 shares of TSS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 296,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,861.23. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Karl Todd Marrott sold 11,100 shares of TSS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $179,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 295,575 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,447.75. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,233 over the last 90 days. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered TSS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Singular Research began coverage on TSS in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

TSSI stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. TSS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $447.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.77.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 107.01% and a net margin of 3.43%.The company had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter.

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

