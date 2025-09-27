Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,044 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.2%

CBOE stock opened at $243.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.45 and its 200 day moving average is $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.30 and a 1-year high of $255.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

