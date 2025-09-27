Maridea Wealth Management LLC Sells 323 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Maridea Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE opened at $243.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.30 and a 1-year high of $255.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

