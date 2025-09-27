Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,870 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Twilio by 118.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Wall Street Zen cut Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price objective on Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $2,491,596.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 260,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,450,151.93. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $971,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,682.15. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,671 shares of company stock worth $6,235,788. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $102.33 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 852.82, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

